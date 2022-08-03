Food
Whether or not you’re planning to attend the Sunriver Music Festival over the next couple of weeks, consider dining at The Fold Craft Pizza and Kitchen. The Fold prepares its pizza from scratch and offers a relaxed dining experience in Sunriver’s charming open-air mall of The Village at Sunriver.
With my fiancé’s family in town, visiting the craft pizza restaurant seemed like the perfect way to offer them a taste of Sunriver.
My fiancé and his brother requested the hula girl pizza ($23) and the server affirmed it was a great choice. The modified Hawaiian pizza is made with house tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, pepperoni, goat cheese and pickled jalapeño.
At the Fold, the toppings are purposefully limited to offer the best quality crust. On certain pizzas, diners may ask to remove ingredients, but the restaurant will not add any additional toppings.
The rule is clearly working, as my dining companions raved about the pizza crust. They described the flavor akin to sourdough bread, noting it was doughy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. The mozzarella was delightfully stringy, and the goat cheese added depth to the flavor profile.
My fiancé’s mom ordered the crowd pleaser Caesar salad ($13). It was served on a bamboo plate with crushed hazelnuts, bread crumbs and a generous amount of thinly grated parmesan cheese. She described it as light and refreshing, which as I dug into my pizza skillet ($15), was something I wish I’d considered when I ordered.
The pizza skillet was baked in a cast iron skillet with tomato sauce, goat cheese, onions, spinach, bacon and sausage with parmesan cheese and a fried egg on top. There was an abundance of bacon and sausage, and sitting outside in the heat, I could feel myself grow warmer from the inside out. It would be a meal better suited for cozying up to on a cold, winter day.
We happened to squeeze in before 5 p.m. while the happy hour deals were still running on draft beer, wine and well cocktails. My partner’s brother chose one of the rotating IPAs ($4, regularly $6): an IPA named Blessed Relief brewed by Double Mountain Brewery. He said that while it was bitter, it wasn’t as bitter as a typical IPA as it was brightened by sweet, fruity notes.
Service
Despite being the only table seated outside, our server took great care of us. She was warm and bubbly, which made us feel appreciated as first-time customers.
Atmosphere
We ate on the patio where we had the space entirely to ourselves and were surrounded by aspens, ponderosa pines and the open-air mall. Despite the excessive heat, it felt pleasant under the shade of an umbrella.
More info
Location: 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 18, Sunriver
Contact: 541-598-3040, thefoldkitchen.com
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily
Price Range: $9-$23 per meal
Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Happy Prices: $4 draft beers, $5 glasses of wine, $5 well cocktails
Cuisine: American
