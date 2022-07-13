Junction Roastery and Social Club is the perfect spot to spend a few hours — whether it’s catching up with a friend over a cup of coffee or grabbing a light lunch.
When I visited last week, there were samples of coffee cake next to the register and an assortment of baked items, including croissants, scones and egg bites behind a glass case. The lunch specials included a chicken Caesar wrap ($9) and a turkey, bacon and avocado sandwich ($11).
When I noticed a “Dirty Gold” latte ($5.75) on the menu, my eyes lit up. Golden milk lattes made with turmeric, ginger and black pepper are one my favorite drinks due to the vibrant color of turmeric in the milk and the healing properties of the spices. During the winter months, I can almost feel this latte warding off colds.
The Junction’s take on the anti-inflammatory elixir tasted spicy and earthy. It was crafted in a paper to-go cup with a hint of cinnamon in addition to turmeric, ginger and black pepper.
For a bite to eat, I ordered a torta ($6). It was a mixture of egg and potato in the shape of a slice of pie. The flavors were simple and deliciously buttery. On another occasion, I’ve tried the egg bites (2 for $4), which were just as delightful.
Service
The cashier was attentive and kindly rung up my order. She didn’t have all the answers when I inquired about a few of the menu items but made an effort to find out by asking another staff member.
It took only a few minutes before my order was ready and I was collecting it from the barista bar.
Atmosphere
The walls are painted white with some exposed brick, making it feel light and airy inside. Local art hangs on the walls of the original 1941 building, which was originally a medical and dental building with offices, laboratories and a 17-bed hospital.
The Junction recently added a coffee roasting machine across from the register and has begun experimenting with roasting its own beans. It shares one side of the Patrick Building with several small businesses in the Patrick’s Corner Executive Suites.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
