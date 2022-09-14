Food
I arrived at Rancher Butcher Chef at 5 p.m. to a line forming out the door. When I made it to the hostess stand and asked about my reservation, I was introduced to another server who greeted me by name and led me to a seat at the chef’s counter. From my seat at the end of the counter, I had a view of the preparations being made in the kitchen through an opening that allowed me to see the cooks from the chin down.
The menu at RBC is split into small plates, salads, large plates, cuts of meat, sauces and sides. It partners with 7 Mile Creek Ranch in Fort Klamath, which according to RBC’s website, focuses on responsible cattle grazing and habitat restoration. There’s also a butcher counter with hours separate from the restaurant, open Friday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.
The server recommended the hushpuppies with jalapeño honey butter ($9) and the Veracruz octopus cocktail ($19) from among the small plates. Of the large plates, she pointed to the seared scallops ($21-$39) with a hazelnut romesco and fennel salad and the cedar planked salmon with salsa verde ($37). As for the sides, she suggested the RBC baked potato ($12) and corn ribs with barbecue spice and Alabama white barbecue sauce ($12).
I decided on ordering two different types of cocktails — the NWX Arriba ($12) to drink and the Veracruz octopus cocktail to nibble on.
The former was served with a pineapple leaf, lemon wedge, paper straw and a dark red maraschino cherry on a stick with a small, decorative cactus. The crème de banana was the most forward flavor of the Belvedere vodka, Flor de Caña rum, lemon, orange and pineapple juice. It gave off beachy vibes, which paired perfectly with the other cocktail I ordered.
The Veracruz octopus cocktail came with a side of tortilla chips. I requested it without the saltines to make it gluten-free, in accordance with my dietary needs.
The octopus was chopped into chunks and covered in a cocktail sauce with a few pieces of avocado. It was served in a short, round glass dish with accompanying tortilla chips that fanned out on the side. The chips were exceptionally crunchy and dotted with large flakes of salt that balanced the sharp citrus of the cocktail.
Service
Not only was I welcomed by name when I was seated, but the server who greeted me remembered my name and wished me well on my way out. It was a simple but impactful gesture, and not something I had experienced before.
As I dined on my cocktails, two different servers stopped by at regular intervals. The first took the time to explain the menu and put in my order.
She even noticed I wasn’t using my plate and removed it to give me a little extra space at the bar.
After I finished my meal, she dropped off the dessert menu with the check. Her eyes lit up as she described the lemon curd panna cotta ($11) and although I wasn’t interested in ordering dessert, it made me excited to come back and give it a try.
A 3% health and wellness charge was added to the bill to help support the staff. Reservations are available but not required.
Atmosphere
The decor at RBC is chic with a Western flair. There’s a unique use of lighting fixtures and a recurring wood theme throughout the restaurant. In addition to the chef’s counter, there’s also a bar and the main dining room opens up to an outdoor patio across from The Grove’s market hall.
More info
Location: The Grove, 2838 NW Crossing Drive #120, Bend
Contact: 541-797-7900, rbcbend.com
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Price Range: $6-$87 per menu item
Cuisine: Steak house
