The Old Crow Medicine Show band marks its 25th anniversary of performing this year with the release of a back-to-their-roots album, “Jubilee.”
Cory Younts, a member since 2009, told The Bulletin in a recent interview that this album is a return to the band’s more traditional string music.
“This is the 25th anniversary of our band, our silver jubliee if you will. Hence the album’s name,” Younts said. “It will be out Aug. 24 and will have some fantastic guests on it, including Sierra Ferrel, Willie Watson (a former Old Crow band member) and Mavis Staples. It will have a lot of old timey traditional music and some ballads. We’re very excited about its release.”
Old Crow Medicine Show opens the series of nighttime concerts at the Deschutes County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2, starting at 8 p.m.
The audience will hear the cuts from the new “Jubilee” album as well as classics like the band’s most favorite ballad, “Wagon Wheel.”
“I would say we are still an old-time string band, first and foremost,” Younts said. “But we’ve progressed over the years as a more traditional southern rock band by adding drums and electric guitars.”
Younts, who grew up in Nashville, Tennesee, is self-taught as a musician. His father was a drummer for country singer/songwriter Mel Tillis in the 1970s.
“So I was around a lot of country music and I picked up the drums,” Younts said. Later, he studied piano in college, and the mandolin.
“It never stops. We all play different instruments and find out who is better over time,” he said. Officially, he plays mandolin, keyboard, banjo, harmonica and does vocals.
His favorite band song?
“Is sounds like a cliché response, but I like em all.”
The band will perform crowd-pleasing cover songs, too. It is well known for its live album of Bob Dylan songs from his classic album “Blonde on Blonde.”
“That was a blast album to produce, but it took two years of live shows to capture it. The producers wanted it live rather than recorded in the studio,” Younts said.
What can the crowd expect?
“Whether it’s a fair, or we’re playing at the Piggly Wiggly, or playing at a 15,000-seat arena, you can expect the same show from us. We’re a very energetic band, lively, really try to interact with the audience. We don’t just stand around and play. It will be very entertaining,” Younts said.
The concerts are free with admission to the fair.
