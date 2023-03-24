NeighborImpact will hold its annual downtown Bend Foodie Crawl and fundraiser April 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Guests will have the opportunity to set their own pace for a tour of small plates and beverage options from a select group of Bend restaurants. Afterward, dessert, a raffle, live music and drinks will be offered at McMenamins Old St. Francis School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds from this foodie crawl progressive dinner will benefit NeighborImpact and its food programs, which stores and gives out four million pounds of food every year for people in Central Oregon dealing with food insecurity.
Participating restaurants include J-Dub, Zydeco, Roam, Chomp Chomp, Bonta, Salud Raw Food, Hola, Ida's Cupcakes and Worthy Brewing Beers and Burgers, with more to be announced.
Check-in is at The Commons Cafe and Taproom at 2 p.m. Tickets are $75 each.
