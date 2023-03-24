NeighborImpact

Some of those who help operate NeighborImpact's food bank operation can be seen in this November 2022 file photo.

 NeighborImpact, Bulletin file

NeighborImpact will hold its annual downtown Bend Foodie Crawl and fundraiser April 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to set their own pace for a tour of small plates and beverage options from a select group of Bend restaurants. Afterward, dessert, a raffle, live music and drinks will be offered at McMenamins Old St. Francis School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

