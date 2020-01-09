It’s a new year and the time when cinephiles make lists about their favorite movies from the previous year, then turn right around and make a list about the films they’re most excited for. With a few sequels 30 years in the making, remakes, adaptations, superheros and some indie darlings thrown in, 2020 is packed with variety for every taste.

‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’ (Feb 7)

Let’s all wash the taste of Suicide Squad out with the best character from it! Written, directed and starring women, it’s a story about some superheroic (or anti-heroic) ladies taking the power back. It’s bright, it’s violent and given DC’s track record of female led movies (“Wonder Woman”), hopefully it’ll deliver.

‘Wendy’ (Feb. 28)

Written and directed by Bemnh Zeitlin (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”), this is “Peter Pan” adjacent story with magical realism where Wendy and the Lost Boys fight for freedom and from growing up. If the trailer is any indication it will be hopeful and bittersweet, because in the end we all grow up.

‘Onward’ (March 6)

Two brothers (voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) set out on a quest to be able to resurrect their dead father. When they first try it, they only bring half of him back and must complete the spell before time runs out. Inevitably this will probably leave many adults crying while the kids are subconsciously taught about grief and death. Yay, Pixar!

‘Mulan’ (March 27)

Disney has gotten in a habit of regurgitating animated classics with live actors to varying results in quality (financially they’re doing just fine). They may be turning that page and actually be delivering a beautiful, non-carbon copy of 1998’s animated original. This one is not a musical and has Donnie Yen, Jet Li and a trailer full of breathtaking images of China and enough echoes of the source material to give you goosebumps.

‘The New Mutants’ (April 3)

Is it finally happening? The horror movie set in the X-Men universe everyone has been talking about since it was originally supposed to be released almost two years ago, has a release date, a new trailer that dropped Monday, Jan. 6 and director Josh Boone has gone on social media to assure fans that his original version will be released sans rumored reshoots.

‘No Time to Die’ (April 10)

Daniel Craig is back for his swansong as 007 in the first film in the franchise directed by an American (Cary Joji Fukunaga, also a co-writer) and has had a helping hand with writing from “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Antebellum’ (April 24)

Janelle Monae stars in a time shifting film that highlights the actual horrors of the Antebellum south and the horror of a modern day writer being trapped in there. The visuals in the trailer alone are stunning and terrifying.

‘Black Widow’ (May 1)

Finally, a standalone! Stuck somewhere between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” we follow Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) back to Mother Russia where she reunites with her “family.” Fans will get to see Nat one last time and finally get a peak at her origins.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (June 5)

2017’s “Wonder Woman” was nearly perfect, and Gal Gadot is perfectly cast as the Amazonian princess Diana. The sequel jumps forward in time to the mid 80s. The colors, the clothes, the references and Chris Pine back supporting the literal goddess promises more of the goods.

‘In the Heights’ (June 26)

Creator of the Broadway juggernaut “Hamilton,” Lin Manuel-Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical is finally getting a film adaptation. This one is set in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan and centers around several members of the tight nit Latinx community. In a year which also has Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake in it, I’m much more excited for this.

‘Tenet’ (July 17)

Christopher Nolan is taking on espionage, time travel and evolution, according to the IMDB entry. But knowing Nolan it may be about something completely different in the end, it will also be visually breathtaking and probably have a killer score.

‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ (Aug. 21)

We’re getting a few sequels to 30-year-old movies this year and the only reason to get really on board with this one is the fact that Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back in the titular roles as well as original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon to bring the now middle-aged dads back to save the universe.

‘Last Night in Soho’ (Sept. 25)

A girl is transported to London in the swinging 60s but everything is not what it appears. From maestro Edgar Wright, there will no doubt be an excellent soundtrack and be gorgeous.

‘Eternals’ (Nov. 6)

These new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in fact very old. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and a recently ripped Kumail Nanjiani (check out his Instagram) star as these immortal beings who have helped shape humanity throughout history.

‘Dune’ (Dec. 18)

Denis Villeneuve, director behind “Sicario” and “Blade Runner: 2049,” is taking on cult and sci-fi fanboy favorite “Dune.” Fingers crossed we get a solid retelling and visually stunning take on Frank Herbert’s story.