Flogging Molly and The Interrupters will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 18 with special guests Tiger Army and The Skints.
Seven-piece Celtic punk band Flogging Molly started out as the house band for Molly Malone’s Irish Pub in Los Angeles. They released their debut album “Swagger,” in 2000 and have released five other studio albums since. The rowdy Irish group is currently working on the follow-up to its most recent LP, “Life is Good.”
The Interrupters was formed in 2011 and consists of lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter and the three Bivona brothers. They have released three albums, the first in 2014. They are currently putting the finishing touches on their fourth album.
Find presale tickets at bendconcerts.com at 10 a.m. Thursday and purchase with the password, “local.” The general sale begins Friday online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.