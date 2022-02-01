Khruangbin, best known for combining global musical influences, will play Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 7, according to an announcement by the Old Mill District. Canadian indie-pop band Men I Trust will open.
Look for Khruangbin’s forthcoming EPTexas Moon, a collaboration with Leon Bridges to be released on Feb. 18. Sensual and slow, the single “Chocolate Hills” from the EP displays Bridges’ honeyed vocals and the overall record pays homage to Texas, the home state of both artists.
Online presale for the concert begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday at BendConcerts.com with the password “local.” General sale opens Friday at 10 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
