Portland-based folk singer-songwriter John Craigie launched his Keep it Warm tour last year in order to give back to various nonprofit organizations in the cities he regularly plays in (in Bend, he donated $1 from every ticket sold to the Cascade Youth & Family Center). This year’s Keep it Warm tour will find Craigie supporting three new nonprofits: Planting Justice at California dates, Hunger Free Colorado in Colorado, and Food Lifeline in the Pacific Northwest, including a return to the Domino Room on Thursday. Food Lifeline “works to feed people today and solve hunger for tomorrow,” according to Craigie’s website.

Since opening for Jack Johnson at numerous dates on his summer 2017 tour (including Les Schwab Amphitheater, natch), Craigie has seen his national star rise. Last year he released the home-recorded album “Scarecrow,” a spiritual companion to 2017’s breakout “No Rain, No Rose.”

John Craigie, with Bart Budwig: 8 p.m. Thursday, doors open at 7 p.m.; $21 plus fees in advance, $26 at the door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.