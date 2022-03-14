In addition to Incubus on Sept. 3, Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced that comedian Jiff Gaffigan will bring "The Fun Tour" on Aug. 8.
Headliner Incubus will be joined by Sublime with ROME and The Aquadolls. California band Incubus is known for its versatile blend of heavy metal, funk, jazz, hip-hop, techno, post-grunge, and alternative rock. Sublime with ROME is a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, a former member of Sublime and guitarist Rome Ramirez.
Jim Gaffigan is a comedian, performer and New York Times bestselling author. He can also be seen on the Netflix stand-up comedy special "Comedy Monster."
Online presale for both the concert and comedy show begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password “local." Tickets can also be purchased on general sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Old Mill District's Ticket Mill.
