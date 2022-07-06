If you’re looking for a place to catch a game, head to Bend’s Hideaway Tavern, where one side of the bar is dedicated to rows of leather couches directly facing a wall of flat screen TVs.
The Hideaway has also earned a reputation for its bloody marys. Five different versions of the cocktail are listed on the menu, and some have a list of ingredients as long as the entrees.
Take, for example, the 24-ounce Game Changer bloody mary ($17), which is a game changer indeed. The cocktail is served with a double shot of house-infused pepper vodka, a fried blue cheese ball, candied bacon, asparagus, marinated prawn, olives, pepperoncini, pickled, lemon and a crispy garlic breadstick.
I took advantage of the $1 off draft ciders during happy hour, which was a Schilling Pineapple Passionfruit cider ($5.25) with a 6.7% alcohol by volume. The unfiltered cider from Washington was sweet enough to be enjoyed as dessert.
From the list of appetizers on the happy hour menu, I chose the nachos carnitas ($14, regularly $16). The nachos arrived at the table piled high in the center, a mountain of cheese-laden blue, red and white tortilla chips. The toppings included house-braised pork, refried beans, queso, chipotle sauce, sour cream, a four-cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, salsa and fresh cilantro.
The nachos were hearty without being too heavy and the ingredients were evenly distributed over the chips.
Service
The service was excellent. I was greeted as I walked in and moments after I sat down, the bartender brought two menus in addition to the happy hour and drink menu already on the table (a lunch and dinner menu and another with a list of weekly specials).
Atmosphere
The Hideaway has a sports bar vibe with flat screen TVs lining the walls inside, a lottery room and an outdoor patio. There’s a second location of The Hideaway in Redmond near Centennial Park.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
