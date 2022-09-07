Drinks
I recently sat down with Tye Krueger, owner of Confluence Fly Shop, to learn more about the eight-tap bar installed in the fly shop last January.
“The bar has been really well received and we’re super excited to have it,” Krueger said, adding that it’s a much better use of the space.
It’s ideal for a post-trip beer to share pictures and airdrop photographs and to sit and talk about the day on the water, he said.
The Old Mill District shop’s permit allows for the sale of wine, beer and cider. Since the shop does not sell hard liquor, it’s not required by law to sell food.
“Biting off the food piece would have been a little bit more than I really wanted to tackle,” Krueger said — pun intended, I’m assuming.
However, Krueger encourages customers to bring in food from other establishments (or have it delivered) and enjoy it at the bar or on the outdoor patio.
On the flip side, the lack of food may be an attraction for some. It’s perfect for those who don’t want all the fanfare of a restaurant or the involved process of being seated by a server, Krueger said.
He poured me a glass of a pomegranate cider by 10 Barrel Brewing Co. with an alcohol by volume of 6.3%. The flavor of the pomegranate infused the cider with a refreshing, fruity flavor that wasn’t overly sweet.
For himself, Krueger poured a glass of the Phaser IPA by Ecliptic Brewing in a frosted pint glass with the Confluence Fly Shop logo emblazoned on the front.
Then, Krueger pointed to the canvases hanging on the wall to the left of one of the televisions.
“Those are actually mine,” he said. “I’m an illustrator.”
He added that his other love was art, and the fly shop was the perfect place for him to hang his illustrations of fish.
“People will catch a species that they like and want memorialized in a piece of artwork,” he said, noting that he does commissions from time to time.
Atmosphere
The bar takes up the front third of the fly shop with a flat-screen television hung on the wall. There’s a sliding glass door next to the bar that opens up to an outdoor patio with three tables.
As football season approaches, Krueger hopes that patrons will consider catching a game at the shop.
The shop has a membership with Untappd, an online app that allows anyone to see what is currently on tap and what will be on tap next.
More info
Location: 375 SW Powerhouse Drive #100, Bend
Contact: 541-678-5633, confluenceflyshop.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (The bar is open during normal store hours.)
Price Range: $6-$7
Cuisine: Beer, cider and wine
