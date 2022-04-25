Flume 2022 Tour

Flume is performing at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 14. 

Electronic artist Flume from Australia will perform his bass-heavy dance music with special guests Kareem Ali and Quiet Bison at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sept. 14.

Flume, also known as Harley Streten, began producing music at the early age of 13 through a music production program. In 2012, he released his self-titled debut album and it went double platinum.

Streten has collaborated with artists across musical genres, including Beck, Tove Lo and Caroline Polachek. Two collaborative singles from his 2016 sophomore album, “Skin,” have become worldwide hits: “Never Be Like You,” featuring Kai, and “Say It,” featuring Tove Lo. “Skin” won a Grammy in 2017 for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Purchase tickets to the "Palaces Tour" at the online presale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com. Regular sales begin 10 a.m. Friday online or in person at the Old Mill District Ticket Mill.

