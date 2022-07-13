The plate of food in the ad magazine caught my attention immediately. It seemed more of a work of art than a meal with two paper-thin slices of zucchini, a few slices of tomato and a ball of mozzarella meticulously placed on a large white plate decorated with basil leaves. The coupon was for a free small plate with the purchase of an entree from Terra Kitchen.
After taking a moment to ponder how such a small plate could fill anyone up, I cut out the coupon and hung it on my fridge.
Terra Kitchen in downtown Redmond offers plant-based Mediterranean-style cuisine. And in true farm-to-table fashion, on the back of the menu is a list of farmers, artisans and purveyors that make Terra Kitchen possible.
The plant-forward restaurant opened in July of last year and introduced happy hour specials for the first time just a few weeks ago. From 4-6 p.m., it offers a handpicked glass of wine with any starter on the menu for $15.
Last week, the happy hour wine was a 2020 Big Salt Ovum Riesling from the Willamette Valley. The white wine was crisp, dry and bright.
It paired perfectly with the papas bravas (regularly $14) — one of the five small plates the waiter described as on the more substantial side. The purple and white fingerling potatoes were cooked with roasted garlic and sprinkled with garden herbs.
The potatoes sat in a heap on one side of the plate and were warm and soft on the inside with a slight crispiness around the edges and tasted strongly of garlic. The rest of the plate was painted with a layer of lemon cashew aioli, and I couldn’t get enough. It disappeared shortly before the potatoes.
Service
The service was excellent. After I finished eating, the server recommended taking the elevator up to the top floor of the SCP Redmond hotel, which Terra Kitchen is inside. I followed her recommendation and rode up to the hotel bar, The Rooftop. At the top, I was greeted by panoramic views of the Cascade Range and Smith Rock in the setting sun.
Atmosphere
The farm-to-table theme is carried out throughout the restaurant, with large tapestries of sunflowers hanging from the walls, flowerpots and plants hanging from the ceiling and walls.
