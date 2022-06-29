Food
Meadowlark Restaurant, located on Bend’s south side in Brookswood Plaza, still feels like a well-kept secret.
The restaurant, under the same ownership as Boxwood Kitchen, opened in April in the former La Rosa location. It recently started serving happy hour from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays (the website and front door haven’t been updated yet).
The happy hour menu has cocktails, wine and draft beer for just $7 and eight varieties of full-size artisan pizzas at $10 per pie. And the special on the Boxwood Burger on a brioche bun with bacon jam and chipotle aioli is a steal for just $12 (regularly $18).
The Calabrian pizza ($10, regularly $19) was cut into squares with a free-range egg in the center and topped with salami, dollops of ricotta, oregano and chili flakes. I love a runny egg but typically reserve eggs for breakfast, unless I’m feeling less than creative when preparing dinner.
Never before have I fully appreciated a runny egg on pizza. When I cut into the egg of the square center piece, the yolk deliciously spilled onto the pizza pan and the crust made the perfect vehicle to sop up its liquid center.
The toppings of the Calabrian were few, but they were done to perfection. The scoops of slightly sweet ricotta were generous and added a layer of creaminess next to the spicy salami, chili flakes and oregano.
The Paloma cocktail on the happy hour was just as impressive. The bartender served it in a highball glass with a garnish of grapefruit peel.
In addition to happy hour, Meadowlark serves dinner and brunch. Reservations may be booked ahead of time (and if dining after happy hour) at meadowlarkbend.com.
Service
According to several reviewers on Yelp, the service was disappointing in the months after Meadowlark Restaurant opened. Perhaps management took it as a cue to make a few changes because the service I experienced was phenomenal.
The host was welcoming, and the bartender greeted me with a smile and asked what I’d like to drink. Throughout my meal, the bartender warmly stopped by the table to pick up the menus, clear plates and somehow always seemed to know when I might need something.
Another server occasionally walked through the restaurant, making friendly conversation each time he passed and just as I wrapped up my meal, he offered to bring a box for my leftovers.
Atmosphere
Meadowlark feels light, airy and welcoming. Small vases of hand-cut flowers are placed on the tables, potted plants hang from the ceiling and canary yellow chairs brighten the restaurant and bar inside. Outside is an inviting outdoor patio surrounded by foliage.
More info
Location: 19570 Amber Meadow Drive, Suite 100, Bend
Contact: 541-666-1488, meadowlarkbend.com
Hours: 3 p.m.-close Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-close Saturday-Sunday
Price Range: $14-$38
Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Happy Prices: $4-$12
Cuisine: New American
