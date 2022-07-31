The fair is expected to include a variety of food and snack choices compared to last year’s fair during the more uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brandi Ebner, the sales, marketing and event coordinator at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, said the Deschutes County Fair will feature all of the traditional fair food favorites in addition to a food cart pod including several local food trucks selling Hawaiian, Mexican, pizza, burgers and much more.
Ebner said Beaver State Burritos, a staple that has operated at the county fair for decades, will continue its tradition of satisfying Central Oregon’s craving for burritos.
“They will have a line all the time,” Ebner said. “Central Oregon just seems to love that stand, so they’ll always have a pretty good line going.”
The Corndog Company of Central Oregon, a newer addition to the fair’s food lineup, was a hit last year when it set up for the first time at the fair.
“Last year was their first year at the fair, and they could not believe how many corndogs they sold,” Ebner said. “They had to wait until midnight, people were staying at the fair just to get a corndog before they left after the fair closed.”
Other food options at this year’s fair that people may be familiar with include Sweet Escapes, Desert Flame Woodfired Pizza, Suzy Q’s Sweet Things, Sweet Escapes, and Bruneau’s South Philly Cuisine, among others.
“Probably the big difference folks will see from last year’s fair to this year’s is just more of everything. A lot more entertainment, more food, more vendors, more attractions,” Ebner said. “This year when folks come to the fair I think they’re going to be pleasantly surprised…There’s so much going on on this ground, I can’t even list it all.”
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
