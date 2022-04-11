Hayden Homes Amphitheater is still announcing concerts for the 2022 season. The Bend venue announced today that Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will perform on Aug. 25, and LANY on Sept. 23 with special guest Surfaces.
Plant and Krauss' tour is named after the 2021 album “Raising The Roof.” The album reached no. 1 on the rock, Americana/folk, bluegrass and independent charts and received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Vanity Fair and NPR, among others. The duo have also made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Los Angeles band LANY brings its infectious pop sound to Bend with the “Summer Forever Tour.” The show will feature songs from the band’s fourth studio album, “gg bb xx,” released in June 2021. Three of the band's four albums have reached the top 40, including “LANY,” “Malibu Nights” and “Mama’s Boy.”
Presale for both shows begins 10 a.m Thursday online with the password, “local.” General sale opens 10 a.m. the following day online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
