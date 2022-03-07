Rock is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin will perform with special guest Bush on Aug 31. ZZ Top takes the stage on June 7 with a special guest that is still to be announced.
It has been almost three years since Alice in Chains’ last tour. The Seattle band, best known for their heavy metal sound throughout the '90s, earned no. 1 songs on the Billboard Top 200 in 1994, 1995 and 2009.
Pennsylvania band Breaking Benjamin was part of mainstream rock in the 2000s. They will play metal-tinged alternative songs from their most recent album, “Aurora," released in January 2020.
ZZ Top honors late vocalist-bassist Dusty Hill with the upcoming “Raw Whisky Tour.” The Houston band will play timeless hits such as “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Gimme All Your Lovin.”
Tickets for both concerts will go on presale at 10 a.m. Thursday at BendConcerts.com with the password “local.” General sale begins 10 a.m. Friday online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.