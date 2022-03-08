Hayden Homes Amphitheater has announced three additions to its summer concert line-up. The venue will host Norah Jones on June 21, Alanis Morissette and special guest Garbage on Aug. 2, and Mt. Joy with special guest Wilderado on Aug. 13.
Seven-time Grammy award winner Morissette is celebrating 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill,” her 1995 studio album. A musical of the same name debuted on Broadway but was suspended in late 2021 due to COVID-19. The musical was nominated for 15 Tony Awards and awarded two. Her new single “Olive Branch” will be released Friday.
Norah Jones catapulted to fame at the age of 23 with the release of “Come Away With Me” in 2002. The nine-time Grammy award winner is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album with the release of a new edition with 22 previously unreleased tracks, to be released in April. The versatile singer, songwriter and pianist has collaborated on songs with a number of artists outside of her genre, including OutKast, Foo Fighters and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Mt. Joy is bringing its "Orange Blood Tour" to Bend. The five-member indie-rock band made its debut in 2016 with the single “Astrovan.” The band has amassed over 104 million Spotify streams on the song, “Silver Lining” and will release its third album later this year.
Online presale for the three concerts begins 10 a.m. Thursday at BendConcerts.com with the password "local." General sales begin 10 a.m. Friday online and at the Old Mill District's Ticket Mill.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.