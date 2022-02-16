Train will headline Hayden Homes Amphitheater Aug. 3 with special guests, Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, according to the amphitheater, its third concert announcement this week.
Train has been awarded multiple Grammys and will release their 11th studio album, “AM Gold," on May 20. Their global hit “Hey Soul Sister” was certified Diamond status by the Recording Industry Association of America, one of only 58 songs in music history.
Online pre-sale begins 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 with the password “local.” General sale opens 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at online at BendConcerts.com or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
And in case you missed this week's earlier announcements, those were for My Morning Jacket (Aug. 12) and Bonnie Raitt (Aug. 22).
