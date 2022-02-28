Hayden Homes Amphitheater has announced two more concerts coming to Bend this summer: The Chicks with special guest Patty Griffin on Aug. 9, and Rise Against on July 24.
The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — released their first album in 14 years, “Gaslighter” in July 2020. The band, composed of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, is considered the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time with 13 Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards and 30.5 million albums sold. According to an interview with NPR, the trio decided to drop “Dixie” from the band’s name just before the album release last year, a name they felt never accurately represented the band.
Rise Against, made up of Joe Principe, Brandon Barnes and Zach Blair, released its ninth studio album, “Nowhere Generation” last June. The album refers to the uphill battles Millennials face trying to achieve the same wealth as generations that came before them. The band was Billboard’s no. 9 most-played artist on rock radio in 2021.
Online pre-sale for both concerts will begin 10 a.m. Thursday with the password “local.” General sale will open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
