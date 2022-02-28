Tedeschi Trucks Band is bringing its “Wheels of Soul” tour to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug. 27 with special guests, Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.
At the forefront of Tedeschi Trucks Band are husband and wife Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi. The power duo's 12-member band has become known for its unique blend of American soul, blues, country and rock. They'll perform original songs from the forthcoming fifth studio album, expected to be released later this year.
Pre-sale will begin online only at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password “local.” General sale will start 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
