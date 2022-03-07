Maren Morris brings her U.S. headline tour to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug. 26 with special guest Brittney Spencer.
The songs on Morris’ forthcoming album, “Humble Quest,” were birthed amid the beginning of the pandemic as she dealt with the loss of her close collaborator, Michael Busbee. He passed away from a brain tumor in 2019, according to an interview with the New York Times.
The album, to be released March 25, explores the unrealistic demands on artists, especially women, to appear humble. Morris’ reflections on loss, new motherhood and lockdown led her to an epiphany — that she was never in control in the first place.
Morris is among the finalists for female artist of the year at Monday’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Online presale for the concert will start at 10 a.m. Thursday at BendConcerts.com with the password “local.” General sale begins at the same time Friday online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
