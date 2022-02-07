The Old Mill District announced two shows coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer. Kenny Chesney brings his “Here and Now 2022” tour to Bend July 19 and 20 and Nine Inch Nails will play Sept. 9 with a special guest still to be announced.
Chesney’s tour is named after his 2020 album of the same name. While he could be filling stadiums, he intentionally seeks out amphitheaters for the intimate atmosphere. Almost always donning his trademark cowboy hat, the down-to-earth performer encourages fans to live life to the fullest with his party songs and melodic ballads.
Nine Inch Nails, the brainchild of Trent Reznor, has been banging out industrial metal since 1988. Having had to cancel their 2021 tour, they are ready to get back on the road with a series of shows across the country.
Online pre-sale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. for both concerts with the password “local.” General sale opens Friday at 10 a.m. online at BendConcerts.com or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.