Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced the 15th and 16th shows of the season Tuesday morning. Bonnie Raitt will perform Aug. 22 with Mavis Staples, and My Morning Jacket will play on Aug. 12 with special guest Joy Oladokun.
Bonnie Raitt will give you something to talk about with her 2022 national tour, "Just Like That…"The 10-time Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” (according to Rolling Stone) will play songs from her upcoming studio album, yet to be released.
Psychedelic/Southern rock band My Morning Jacket released its ninth studio album last October, a self-titled record that rose to no. 1 onBillboard’s“Top Vinyl” list. The introspective, 11-song album is an expression of the band coming into its own, with relatable lyrics such as, “Screen time addiction/Replacin’ real life and love."
According to the press release, both artists will donate $1 from every ticket sold to nonprofits of their choosing. Bonnie Raitt will invest proceeds in organizations supporting clean energy, human rights and music education. MMJ will be donating to nonprofits working to confront the climate crisis and ensure accessible mental health care.
Online presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password, “local” at BendConcerts.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday on BendConcerts.com and in person at The Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.