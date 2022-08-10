Food
Chomp Chomp boasts an impressive happy hour menu. Half portions of menu favorites are available at just half the price (or less) listed on the dinner menu.
But there’s a catch — only the happy hour menu is available from 3-5 p.m. Diners must wait until after 5 p.m. to order from the full menu.
To enjoy the best of both worlds, come in just before 5 p.m. and order drinks and an appetizer, then stay to indulge in dinner.
From the happy hour menu, I ordered the karaage (fried chicken, $5, regularly $16), the brussels sprouts ($6, regularly $14) and the rising sun house cocktail ($7). Altogether, the small bites were a substantial snack, enough to pass for dinner.
The karaage (kara-ge) felt like a grown-up version of chicken tenders. The chicken was locally raised and gingerly dusted with a light coating that offered a delicate crunch.
The housemade fry sauce on the side was the perfect match and served to enliven the chicken.
The bowl of brussels sprouts resembled a work of art more than a member of the cabbage family. It was garnished with a slice of lemon, green onions and ringlets of pickled carrots — a refreshing twist on flash-fried brussels sprouts. The sprouts were saturated in a vinegary lemon sesame sauce.
While the dressing was delicious, I still longed for a cup of aioli on the side for dipping.
The house cocktail was shaken with tequila, lime, bitters and grenadine, which made it taste sweet.
When I overheard another diner remark that the cocktail in hand was the best alcoholic drink he had ever tasted, I regretted my choice of beverage. He was holding a short, rounded glass with a milky white mixed drink and a wedge of lime on the rim.
I introduced myself and learned he was sipping on One Night in Bangkok ($14) with house-infused spicy vodka, coconut and lime.
Next time, I know what I’ll be ordering.
Service
One server took care of all the front of house operations, from answering the phone that was ringing off the hook, to greeting customers at the door and waiting tables.
She didn’t stop to check on how the food was, which was understandable, considering the long list of tasks hogging her attention.
The restaurant’s website suggests it will expand its hours once it brings on additional staff.
Atmosphere
The restaurant’s bar is beautiful. The showcase of alcohol covers the better part of one wall and displays the widest selection of Japanese whisky in Central Oregon.
More info
Location: 945 NW Bond St., Bend
Contact: 541-797-6909, chompchomp-bend.com
Hours: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $10-$38 per plate
Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Happy Prices: $5 Well drinks, house wine and draft beer, $2 off specialty cocktails, $7 house cocktails, $3-$10 appetizers
Cuisine: Northwest Japanese and American
