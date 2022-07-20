If you haven’t driven down Greenwood Avenue recently, there’s a chance you might have missed the new smash burger joint in town.
Located in the space formerly home to Parilla Grill, Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries is serving up a classic diner experience with burgers, fries, soft serve and even cocktails.
The smash burgers are prepared on a Jackson’s Corner griddled sweet bun with thinly shaved onions smashed directly into the patty itself. True to the smash burger style, the hamburger is thin, asymmetrical and crispy. The process of smashing the burger into the flat top allows for a reaction between the protein and the high heat, achieving the sought after charred affect.
The menu explains that the practice of pressing the onions into the patty is a tradition almost as old as the burger itself. The practice began during the Great Depression in an attempt to stretch food rations, but has stuck around due to its popularity.
Blue Eyes Burgers melts American cheese on top of the 3-ounce patties and adds its own supreme sauce, iceberg lettuce and pickle. For a lighter option, the bun may be substituted for a lettuce wrap, which does an incredible job of encasing the hamburger and all of its juices inside.
Sides are ordered a la cart. I tried the hand-cut fries, which were tasty but could have a little crispier.
According to the manager, Mekenzie Stearns, Blue Eyes Burgers started as a pop-up in Jackson’s Corner on Bend’s east side. The concept was so popular that the pop-up shop regularly sold out. The Greenwood Avenue storefront opened in late winter and has recently expanded its hours to every day of the week.
Service
The restaurant is order at the counter.
After I ordered, the cashier handed me a number to place on my table and directed me toward the water station at the end of the bar.
My meal was delivered to my table in just a few minutes.
When I was finished eating, a staff member motioned for me to leave my tray table and trash on the table.
Atmosphere
Walking in this burger joint feels like taking a step back in time. Retro-inspired art decorates the walls, sparkly blue chairs line the counter and a giant soft serve ice cream cone hangs from the ceiling in the open kitchen.
