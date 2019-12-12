Olde Towne Pizza Company

Food: If I go more than a week without a slice of pizza, I get cranky, so I headed to Olde Towne Pizza Company for a needed fix last Friday, and it did not let me down. I almost doubled down on slices, but the annoying voice that tempers my unhealthier tendencies piped up about how I should get the lunch deal ($8.50), which includes a slice, a soda and a trip to the salad bar, which was stocked with fresh lettuce, spinach and fixings such as tomatoes, broccoli and more. Full-size pizzas are also available, as is wheat crust if your interior voice is urging you toward good decisions. There are also other menu items available including calzones and breadsticks.

Service: I kind of appreciate how at most pizza places, it’s just a transaction. Money changes hands and pizza is served. Olde Towne’s employees were polite and efficient. The fellow taking my order asked if I wanted fresh garlic on my slice, which was a big “Yes, please!” I do have one minor complaint: 25 cents for a soda refill on the lunch deal (although if I’d had a quarter on me, I would’ve paid it).

Atmosphere: Olde Towne feels like the kind of pizza place you went to as a kid. There are red and white vinyl tablecloths, kitschy signage (“Be nice or go away”) and a framed Jimi Hendrix photo. Bonus: You might end up with table full of courthouse employees gossiping about work within earshot.

MORE INFO

Location: 118 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Cuisine: Pizza and calzones

Price range: $6-$36

Contact: facebook.com/OldeTownePizzaCompany or 541-319-9018

— David Jasper, The Bulletin