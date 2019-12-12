Bogey’s Burgers

()

Food: I’m a sucker for a good burger. But I’m also a bit picky (or maybe cheap). I think I’ve mentioned in a previous column how Wendy’s is my gold standard, for two reasons: fresh beef and price. It’s hard to beat a Baconator when it comes to taste and value. I visited Bogey’s Burgers hoping to prove correct their braggadocious claim of “best burger on Earth.” I left disappointed, and slightly bloated. The burgers come in two sizes: big (quarter pound) and small (three ounces). Cheese and/or bacon is extra, and each burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and fry sauce; additional toppings such as sauteed mushrooms, mayonnaise or hot sauce can be added for free. My standard big cheeseburger (plus steak sauce) mostly tasted like pickles. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good pickle — I just love a good burger more. The restaurant boasts patties made from 100% ground chuck; a blend of other beef cuts might have upped the flavor game. The sweet potato fries I ordered on the side were fine, not spectacular.

Service: A plus. The woman who took my order patiently answered my questions and got my order in quickly. You can watch the chefs cook your burger, and they’ll even bring it out to you. On a busy Thursday afternoon — and with burgers made from scratch — the wait was shorter than I expected (and much shorter than some other boutique burger restaurants I’ve been to in town).

Atmosphere: The shoebox-shaped building is small, comfortable and clean. Some pretty cool posters and artwork adorn the walls; I sat across from a wall featuring posters of Johnny Cash, Abraham Lincoln and Star Wars, which were highlights of my visit.

MORE INFO

Location: 2115 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend

541-241-2890

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Price range: $6.45 to $17

— Brian McElhiney, The Bulletin