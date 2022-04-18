Three additional music acts will grace the stage of Hayden Homes Amphitheater this concert season. Darius Rucker will perform with special guests Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes on July 28, Dark Star Orchestra on July 30 and Ziggy Marley with special guest Kazayah on Sept. 6.
Darius Rucker was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Hootie & the Blowfish. He's won three Grammy awards over the span of his career including one for his performance of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.” In 2008 he released his first country album and in 2012 he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. His latest single, “My Masterpiece,” was released last year and he is currently working on a forthcoming album.
Dark Star Orchestra honors the legacy of the Grateful Dead by performing the band’s old set lists and creating new shows from the Dead’s catalog of songs. They have performed with six of the Dead’s original members including Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick and Tom Constanten. The band intends to recreate the experience of what it was like to attend a Dead concert in the '70s and '80s.
Ziggy Marley's tour is named “A Life Tribute to His Father." The Jamaican musician and philanthropist is the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley and has won eight Grammy awards and one Emmy award. He led the family group, "Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers" until it disbanded in 2002.
Purchase tickets on presale from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password, “local.” The general sale begins 10 a.m. the following day online or in person at the Old Mill District’s Ticket Mill.
