As I turned off of Chandler Avenue into the Justy’s Bar, Grill and Sandbox parking lot, it felt like entering a construction zone. I drove past a crane behind a chain link fence where the Bulletin apartments project was underway. A small white sign on the corner that read “Justy’s” assured me I was in the right place.
After walking inside the bar, I forgot about the construction going on just next door. I could see a family playing a game of table tennis through a large window in the entryway and in the dining room a garage door opened up to a view to the west. Glimpses of Mt. Bachelor could be caught from behind the trees, and below was the open space of one of the baseball fields at Skyline Sports Complex.
Justy’s opened its doors March 29 and introduced a happy hour several weeks ago. Happy hour specials include $1 off well drinks, $2 off draft beers, $2 off wine and a short menu of discounted food items including the classic burger for $14 (regularly $16).
The burger was indeed classic. The server asked how I’d like it cooked and if I’d prefer French fries, Tater Tots, cold vegetables or a side salad for an additional $3 on the side.
The Angus ground beef patty was thin and cooked exactly as I had specified — medium rare. Crinkle-cut pickles added a crunch and a healthy piece of lettuce sprung out from underneath the buttered brioche bun by Big Ed’s Breads.
With the side salad came the question of what type of dressing I’d like. There were many options. I chose the chili fig vinaigrette. The dressing brightened the house salad and was sweet with just a touch of heat. The house salad included mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shaved carrot and house croutons.
Justy’s also offers any burger or sandwich on a gluten-free bun (additional $2) or a vegan black bean patty free of charge.
Outside of the happy hour menu, the bowls caught my eye. Next time I stop by for a round of Ping-Pong or to enjoy a drink on the patio with my puppy, I’ll probably be ordering the root vegetable and ancient grains bowl with roasted cauliflower, caramelized onion, farro and the spicy chili fig vinaigrette.
Service
The service could not have been better. After being encouraged to seat myself, I found a table in the bar to my liking. Almost immediately after I sat down, a server was delivering a menu to my table and asking what I’d like to drink. And not long after I was ready for the check, she appeared at my table and said she hoped I hadn’t been waiting long.
Atmosphere
Justy’s feels like an attraction all on its own. Ample outdoor seating includes patio chairs gathered around fire pits and a rooftop bar.
In addition to Ping-Pong and corn hole, a sand volleyball court may be reserved for $30 per hour.
More info
Location: 1787 SW Chandler Ave., Bend
Contact: 541-617-3232, www.justys-bend.com, @justysbend
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $11-$18
Happy Hours: 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Happy Prices: $1 off well drinks, $2 off draft beers, $2 off wine and discounts on an assortment of food items
Cuisine: American
