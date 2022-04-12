Atmosphere and Iration are will bring the “Sunshine and Summer Nights Tour” to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Aug. 18. They will be joined by special guests The Grouch with DJ Fresh and Katastro.
Minnesota hip hop duo Atmosphere is composed of rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and DJ/producer Ant (Anthony Davis). The prolific pair have released over two dozen studio albums since 1996. They founded the independent label Rhymesayers the year before Atmosphere and have released every one of their records through the company, according to the Argus Leader.
Alternative/reggae group Iration is a five-piece band with most of its members hailing from Hawaii. The group plays a distinct hybrid style of music that blends reggae, rock, pop, R&B and funk. The group is now based out of Santa Barbara, Calif., and is considered part of the genre of sunshine reggae.
The presale for the summer show begins online 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password, “local.” General tickets sales start at 10 a.m. the following day online or in person at Old Mill District’s Ticket Mill.
