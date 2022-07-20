Food
If you were to conduct a poll about the best happy hour in Bend, the likely winner would be 900 Wall. After trying it myself, I can confirm it is indeed worth the buzz.
The award-winning restaurant’s happy hour menu is extensive, with discounts on small plates such as oysters and shrimp, two types of pizza, sandwiches and drinks. The sandwiches are available only during happy hour and offer significant cost savings over the dinner entrees, many of which tip the scales toward $30 a plate.
The hot, sticky weather called for something light and refreshing, so I ordered two of the Pacific Northwest oysters ($2 each, regularly $2.75) and I wished I had asked for more.
Exactly as the waiter had described, the oysters were on the smaller side. They were presented over ice on an iridescent half shell with a slice of lemon and a mignonette sauce with diced shallots and champagne vinegar. It wasn’t so much the mild, buttery flavor that made the oysters special, but the meaty texture, which was a delight.
Also from the happy hour menu, I tried the Caesar salad ($8, regularly $12), made with romaine, thinly grated parmesan cheese, capers and croutons. I asked if they could hold the croutons to make the salad gluten-free in accordance with my dietary needs. The Caesar salad was crisp, creamy and refreshing and the capers added a pleasant, salty addition.
To drink, I ordered the house cocktail, the 900 shrub. Shrubs, sometimes referred to as drinking vinegar, were popular during the colonial era, when fruit was preserved in vinegar with sugar.
900 Wall makes its shrub with Walter Collective gin, a house made seasonal shrub, lemon, bitters, mint and cava. The flavor of vinegar was slight, but just enough to balance the sweet fruit concentrate.
Service
900 Wall is a true fine dining experience.
The waiter had a talent for coming to the table at the perfect time and an encyclopedic knowledge of the menu. At every turn, he conducted himself with the highest level of professionalism.
Atmosphere
I asked for a table outside and was seated around the corner of the restaurant along Minnesota Avenue. The sun was beating down overhead, so the hostess went to the effort of bringing an umbrella over to my table to provide some shade.
900 Wall is a popular spot that fills up quickly. Secure a table ahead of time by making a reservation online or by calling the number listed below.
More info
Location: 900 NW Wall St., Bend
Contact: 541-323-6295, 900wall.com, info@900wall.com
Hours: 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Price Range: $2-$33
Happy Hours: 3-5:30 p.m. daily
Happy Prices: $2-$13
Cuisine: New American
