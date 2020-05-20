Enter to win $100
The Bulletin has the most comprehensive list of Central Oregon restaurants open for business available at the click of a button and in GO!/STAY! Magazine.
Tell us which restaurant has the best takeout lunch on our We’re Open list by entering our sweepstakes and you’ll be entered in a drawing for a gift certificate to your favorite.
— Jody Lawrence-Turner, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.