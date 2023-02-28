Bend Institute of Comedy

The Bend Institute of Comedy is hosting the second six-week long-form improv comedy workshop and an ensemble acting class this March.

 Submitted photo

Writer-director John Breen, founder of The Bend Institute of Comedy, is hosting a two-hour ensemble acting workshop on Tuesday at the Redmond Grange Hall.

This workshop will “teach you how to dissolve the ego — the greatest obstacle to exceptional acting — and how to get out of your head and ignite a powerful connection between you and your scene partner or ensemble,” Breen said.

