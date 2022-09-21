Food
Austin Mercantile in Brookswood Meadow Plaza was originally just going to be a home decor store. But after husband-and-wife team Kate and John Saffell chose the location, their landlord said he remembered having a beer in that very spot.
So the Saffells applied for a liquor license, making Austin Mercantile what it is today — a home decor store and gift shop with a cafe serving beer, wine, coffee and small bites.
The duo is not short on experience, either. The Saffells have been married for 27 years and working together for the past 30. They own a restaurant in the San Fernando Valley.
Happy hour at Austin Mercantile is from 4-7 p.m. daily. It includes half-price draft beer ($5) and wine ($8) with small bites, many of which are whipped up from scratch.
On the happy hour menu is a charcuterie plate, beef meatballs in marinara, homemade bruschetta, Caprese salad and a daily flatbread ($15 each). The bruschetta is made in-house with tomatoes roasted on site, Saffell said. And the daily flatbreads are toasted naan bread topped with fresh prosciutto, mozzarella and vegetables.
When I stopped in, I decided to try the charcuterie plate. It was thoughtfully arranged on a cutting board with salami, goat cheese, brie, cheddar, dried apricots, mixed nuts, several raspberries, a small cup of marionberry habanero jam and a bowl of crackers.
The meat and cheese elements of the plate were generous, making the serving quite filling. It paired well with the draft red wine, a blend by Upper Left Wines. The draft wines are high-end wines, carefully selected by the Saffells. As the weather cools, look for a homemade chili to be added to the menu.
Service
The relaxed atmosphere of the Austin Mercantile often leads to new friendships and connections.
“We know nearly everybody’s names,” said Kate Saffell, adding that she often introduces customers to one another.
The shop houses a mini kitchen with a counter where customers can place their orders, then carry their food and drinks over to their seating area of choice. There’s a picnic table and bar seating inside, as well as patio seating outdoors.
Atmosphere
Brookswood Meadow Plaza, located in southwest Bend, is a relaxed environment with lots of good parking, said Saffell.
It’s a quiet alternative to the hustle and bustle of The Box Factory or downtown.
The shop also hosts live music from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays. Yanin, known for singing Latin, French and English music, will perform Thursday.
More info
Location: Brookswood Meadow Plaza, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive #190, Bend
Contact: 541-797-0037, austinmerc.com
Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Price Range: $5-$15
Happy Hours: 4-7 p.m. daily
Happy Prices: Half-price draft beer and wine
Cuisine: Small bites
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.