Despite facing damages from two fires last year, Westside Taco Co. in Redmond continues to deliver elevated street food through its large, handcrafted tacos.
And aside from the unusual flavors with which the tacos are prepared (including root beer, blueberry and Thai curry), the most notable aspect of the tacos is the corn tortillas they are wrapped in — and their size.
Aaron Notarianni, co-founder of the food truck, said he rolls out 20 pounds of masa daily, prepared with a simple recipe of heirloom corn flour and water. The tortillas are thick and malleable, allowing each to hold much more than a typical taco, which is why each one costs $6 and two of them easily account for a complete meal.
Co-founder Amber Amos said Westside Taco Co. began as a catering company. Four months after opening the business, she applied to compete in Tacolandia, which she described as the biggest taco competition in the country.
Tacolandia is typically an invite-only event, Amos said. Initially, she was turned away when she inquired about participating. However, after she submitted photos, Westside Taco Co. was accepted to compete.
The root beer braised carnitas tacos won second place at the taco competition that year.
I ordered the award-winning root beer carnitas, served with a mango pineapple salsa, along with the blueberry chipotle brisket taco with a blueberry chipotle barbecue sauce. And at the suggestion of Amos and Notarianni, I tried the poblano chicken taco, prepared with a cabbage poblano crema.
The carnitas and brisket tacos had two to three times the meat of a traditional taco and were beautifully seasoned. The sweet mango sauce offered a brightness and a slight heat to the root beer carnitas, making them easy to devour. These tacos were clearly deserving of second place at Tacolandia.
The blueberry chipotle brisket taco brought a considerable amount of heat in an elegant fashion. The flavors of the brisket interplayed well with the spicy red salsa, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese.
The poblano chicken taco was mild and creamy. The chicken was chewier and didn’t fall apart in the same way as the slow-cooked carnitas and brisket. It was prepared with a mild salsa verde, poblano crema, cilantro, pickled onions, cotija and cabbage.
A vegetarian version of the poblano chicken and a vegan version of the Thai curry chicken are available and all but a few of the tacos are gluten-free.
Location: Kobold Brewing’s The Vault, 245 SW Sixth St. #2108, Redmond
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
