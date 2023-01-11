At a time when inflation has skyrocketed, The Americana food truck in Bend has kept its burgers affordable. The OG Americana burger rings in at just $8, followed by the jalapeño popper burger and barbecue bacon cheeseburger at $11 each.
“The whole point of the truck was so people can come and eat affordably,” said owner Joe Franco.
Before Franco opened The Americana, he noticed it wasn’t possible to grab a beer and a burger for less than $15 — or for a family of four to eat out for less than $40. He set out to change that.
Each smash burger includes two 2-ounce patties, weighing in at about a quarter of a pound. And these aren’t typical smash burgers.
While most smash burgers are cooked by continually smashing and flipping the burger, The Americana allows the burger to cook in place on the grill, forming a crust on the bottom.
The OG Americana Burger is crafted with a double beef patty, caramelized onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and a secret sauce on a toasted brioche bun. I tried the burger on a gluten-free bun (an additional $4) in accordance with my gluten allergy. The gluten-free buns the truck uses are Franz hamburger buns, which are soft, fluffy and a little chewy, an ideal pairing with a burger.
The two patties flared beyond the bun on all sides like a skirt, dotted with melted cheese. The additional crispiness formed by allowing the patty to sizzle in place on the grill was visible. The juicy, rich flavor of the burger reminded me of the umami-rich flavor of gravy.
Franco described the jalapeño burger as having all the same ingredients as a jalapeño popper. It includes pickled jalapeños, jalapeño cream cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, ranch, secret sauce, shredded lettuce and a fresh tomato.
The rate at which the truck has gained a following has surprised Franco.
“We price things accordingly. We don’t try to gouge anyone, and it’s paid off — in the last year we’ve exploded,” Franco said.
The Americana was parked at Bridge 99 Brewery before moving to Spider City Brewing in December 2021. As of November, the truck has found its home at The Podski food cart lot.
Details
Location: The Podski food cart lot, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
