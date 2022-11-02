Story and photos by JANAY WRIGHT • The Bulletin
Food
My next-door neighbor asked over the fence if I had tried Looney Bean Roasting Co. She was going there to celebrate her upcoming birthday with a friend.
I couldn’t picture the coffee shop, which my neighbor said was located next to the Pine Tavern. So the following week, I walked up to the Pine Tavern and noticed a sandwich board directly to the left of the restaurant.
“Riverfront cafe on the beautiful Deschutes River (with) Sparrow Bakery ocean rolls and other tasty treats,” it said.
I walked past the sandwich board down a short path to the coffee shop in an old converted cottage. Outside, there was another chalkboard listing the fall drink specials with pumpkin pie puree, along with the “lumberjack latte” with maple sea salt and the “killer bee,” a house favorite with honey, cinnamon and cayenne.
I ordered the pumpkin pie latte ($5.50) with oat milk (an additional $1.05).
“Would you like that with coffee-infused whipped cream?” said the barista.
My answer to coffee-infused anything is always yes.
She was taking my order through a window from inside the shop as I stood outside. Drawn in marker on the window next to her were the pastry offerings from Sparrow Bakery. The list included both sweet and savory options.
In addition to croissants, bagels, muffins and cookies there were a few more substantial menu items, such as a poblano egg sandwich on an English muffin with goat cheese and a bacon breakfast sandwich on an English muffin with pesto aioli (each $6.95). There were several gluten-free options including a ginger poppyseed muffin ($3.95) and vegan selections such as the blueberry beet muffin ($3.75).
I ordered one of the gluten-free bacon breakfast sandwiches ($6.95) in accordance with my dietary needs. The same sandwich is also carried at The Commons Cafe and Taproom. The gluten-free breakfast sandwich was relatively substantial, but I found the English muffin dry and overpowered the bacon, egg, provolone and pesto inside the sandwich.
Service
After mentioning it was my first time at Looney Bean, the barista was genuinely excited to hear my first impressions. As I collected my order from the bar, she said she hoped I would enjoy it.
A small sign next to the menu notifies patrons that all items will be served to-go unless requested otherwise. For those who request their order to be prepared “for here,” there’s a bus bin around the corner from the bar to return plates and mugs.
Atmosphere
The most spectacular aspect of the Looney Bean is that the back of the coffee shop opens up to a glass-like portion of Mirror Pond. A wind chime played musically as I enjoyed my latte. A man enjoyed the small slice of nirvana next to the river as he read a book.
More info
Location: 961 NW Brooks St., Bend
Contact: 541-408-9142, looneybean.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (fall/winter hours)
Price Range: $2.20-$6.95
