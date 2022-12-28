Celebrate the start of a new year with debauchery, revelry or wonder. The Hasbens kick off New Year’s Eve with a free concert at Seventh Mountain Resort. Immersion Brewing and 10 Barrel Brewing Co. are closing out the year with a bang Saturday night with themed parties. And out in the Deschutes National Forest, Wanderlust Tours hosts its annual New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow.
East Coast NYE with The Hasbens
The Hasbens will play a free, “super upbeat” concert New Year’s Eve at Seventh Mountain Resort’s Three Sisters Ballroom. The jam band plays original music with stylistic influences including The Grateful Dead and Phish and designs each set with a custom selection of originals tailored to the crowd.
“Chances are you’re gonna hear some covers that you have not heard us play before,” drummer Sam Gibney said. “We’re throwing in some new surprises.” After the double set, keyboardist Seth Acquarolo will play at Silver Moon Brewing with Jeshua Marshall.
Immersion Brewing will throw a masquerade-themed party with three live stages playing simultaneously. Company Grand will bring the funk with its 9-piece band in the back of the brewhouse. DJ Casey Vann from Portland will put a fun twist on classic hits in the pub. And DJ Gravemind will pump out electronic and dubstep in the Barrel Room. Event coordinator Kate Hunt said each stage will be positioned far enough away from the other that they won’t compete, while offering a little bit for everyone.
8 p.m. Saturday-1 a.m. Sunday, Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; $18 online, $22 at the door; imbrewing.com
New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow with Wanderlust Tours
Courtney Braun, co-owner of Wanderlust Tours, has led the New Year’s Eve bonfire tour for the past 11 years. “I just can’t imagine being anywhere else,” she said.
The magical evening begins at the company’s office at 9 p.m. before participants embark on a snowshoe trip off the flanks of Mount Bachelor. The trek leads to an outcropping of snow-covered lava rock from which the crew has built amphitheater-style bench seats. Each small group is no more than 14 people to one guide and is broken up into easy, moderate and adventurous levels. The snowshoers arrive about a half hour before midnight, sit around the bonfire and share local desserts from Sparrow Bakery and hazelnut espresso vodka from Crater Lake Spirits before counting down the clock.
9 p.m. Saturday-1:15 a.m. Sunday, Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Highway 97, Bend, $150, wanderlusttours.com. Note: There is a waitlist for the New Year’s Eve snowshoe, but snowshoe tours are offered regularly for $130 through April.
10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s The Barrel Drop: New Year’s Eve Party
10 Barrel Brewing Co. is ushering in 2023 with a roaring party at its east side pub — 1920s style. The evening includes live music by Summit Express Jazz Band followed by a DJ dance party. There’ll be a photo booth, casino games, champagne Jell-O shots at the door, decadent finger foods, and a free champagne toast — all the necessary requirements for a respectable New Year’s Eve soirée.
9 p.m. Saturday- 1 a.m. Sunday, 10 Barrel Brewing East Side, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; $35, eventbrite.com
