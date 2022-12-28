Celebrate the start of a new year with debauchery, revelry or wonder. The Hasbens kick off New Year’s Eve with a free concert at Seventh Mountain Resort. Immersion Brewing and 10 Barrel Brewing Co. are closing out the year with a bang Saturday night with themed parties. And out in the Deschutes National Forest, Wanderlust Tours hosts its annual New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow.

East Coast NYE with The Hasbens

The Hasbens

The Hasbens will play a free show New Year's Eve at Seventh Mountain Resort. 
Bonfire on the Snow Wanderlust Tours

Bonfire snowshoe tours are also held by Wanderlust Tours regularly through April. 
