The subtle action of writer/director John Patton Ford’s feature film debut may make “Emily the Criminal” the most exciting crime film you’ll ever see, but it includes some stunningly realistic performances that make it worth the watch.

Newcomer Ford crafts a bleak image in his protagonist role of what it feels like to be a 30-something struggling to get by. Working against her is five-figure student loan debt and a prior conviction that makes it nearly impossible to find a job that pays well enough to help with that mountain of financial stress.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

