Mountain Burger is a classy new burger establishment in Bend’s NorthWest Crossing neighborhood. In addition to cheeseburgers, there are plant-based alternatives, hearty salads and boozy milkshakes on the menu.
According to my server, fan favorites include the North 44 lamb burger ($15), the Bristol Bay salmon and shrimp burger ($15) and the maple bacon sweet potato fries ($13).
Last week’s burger of the week was a breakfast-inspired burger named “the hangover cure,” with Sriracha mayo, cheese, bacon, hash browns and a fried egg.
I decided on the fan-favorite salmon and shrimp burger with a side of “whoops” fries ($12) and Ed’s chopped garden salad ($13). The salmon burger was served on a toasted Big Ed’s potato bun smeared with toasted fennel aioli.
The combination of shrimp and salmon gave the patty a pleasantly mild flavor without being too salty. And the pickled onions were a nice touch.
The french fries, made with hand-cut Kennebec potatoes, were doused with green chile queso. The queso was deliciously cheesy, especially where it pooled at the bottom of the bowl.
I couldn’t taste any heat from the green chile, but the queso was a perfect consistency. It provided an even coating while allowing the flavor of the fries to shine through.
The garden salad with romaine lettuce, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas and pepperoncini was lovely.
The vinaigrette it was tossed with lent a refreshing acidity to the overall flavor of the salad.
Service
The food came to the table promptly. The server regularly refilled my water glass and brought a bottle of Portland ketchup to the table with the meal.
I appreciated that both she and another server made a point of asking if I was finished with the remaining food before they cleared the plates from the table.
Atmosphere
Mountain Burger opened in late September in the former location of Pflücke.
The white and blue wicker chairs that line the tables inside and outside lend a relaxed, chic atmosphere to the restaurant.
By 5:30 p.m. on a weeknight, the restaurant was already hopping with customers.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.