El Borko ¡Surf!

El Borko ¡Surf! will perform at the High Desert Music Hall on Friday.

 Submitted photo

Eugene-based surf rock band El Borko ¡Surf! and local rock band Shade 13 are set to perform at Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall (818 SW Forest Ave.) at 8 p.m. Friday.

Known for their unique blend of vintage surf rock and modern sensibilities, El Borko ¡Surf! has gained a loyal following in the Pacific Northwest since their formation in 2014. The band’s unique blend of vintage surf rock with a modern twist has earned them a dedicated following and regular airplay on local radio stations.

