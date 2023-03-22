Eugene-based surf rock band El Borko ¡Surf! and local rock band Shade 13 are set to perform at Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall (818 SW Forest Ave.) at 8 p.m. Friday.
Known for their unique blend of vintage surf rock and modern sensibilities, El Borko ¡Surf! has gained a loyal following in the Pacific Northwest since their formation in 2014. The band’s unique blend of vintage surf rock with a modern twist has earned them a dedicated following and regular airplay on local radio stations.
El Borko ¡Surf! draws inspiration from classic surf rock bands such as The Beach Boys and The Ventures, but also incorporates elements of punk and garage rock into their music. The band has released two albums, “Ride the Wave” and “Surf’s Up.”
Joining them on stage is Shade 13, a local rock band known for their high-energy live performances and catchy rock tunes, making the two bands a perfect pairing on stage.
“(El Borko ¡Surf!’s) a super solid band,” said Shade 13’s bass player, Remington Holcomb. “They’re really, really sharp and they offer that different kind of cleaner sound that you’ll get from a lot of surf rock bands.”
Shade 13 has been playing on and off for many years in Central Oregon. Last summer they added Remington Holcomb to the band as the bass player. Now the band consists of Mitch Johnson on guitar and vocals, John Sterling on drums, Theresa Johnson on guitar, Remington Holcomb on bass and Tracie Schuman on vocals.
“I think we’re all doing this just to have fun rock out and have other people enjoy the music,” Holcomb said.
If you’re a fan of classic surf rock and energetic live performances, you won’t want to miss this show. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.