In addition to the house showcase Loveless 2020 at the Domino Room on Thursday, Volcanic Theatre Pub has two EDM shows on the schedule this week worth your eyes and ears.
First up, San Francisco bass DJ Mimosa takes over Volcanic on Saturday with help from local powerhouses Bassmint, Luminous Fibers and TPhunk. In just more than a decade of touring, Mimosa has racked up a resume including appearances at Coachella, Sunshine Festival, Red Rocks and more, plus mentions in Spin Magazine. He’s touring ahead of his new album, “Psychedelic Stereo Vol. II”; this sequel to 2010’s “Psychedelic Stereo” is due out in the spring.
Mimosa, with Bassmint, Luminous Fibers, TPhunk: 9 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 8 p.m.; $15 in advance.
Then, catch EOTO’s return to Volcanic with like-minded livetronica band Red Giant on Monday. A collaboration between The String Cheese Incident’s Michael Travis and Ken Hamm, EOTO formed in the mid-2000s as an improvisation-based, live electronica group. While the duo has released studio albums, the draw is the live show, in which Travis and Hamm build looped instrumentals and beats and sample sounds on the fly. You can be guaranteed that the old standby description, “no two shows are alike,” is accurately applied to EOTO.
EOTO, with Red Giant: 9 p.m. Monday; $15 plus fees in advance; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
