I had just backed my car into the site at Crescent Lake’s Contorta Flat Campground when I saw a thick, black mass of mosquitos descend over the windshield. I gulped in hesitation, remembering where I had stashed my can of bug spray, then made a mad dash from the driver’s seat to the back and dove for that sweet 40% DEET, dousing every inch of skin and clothing, hoping it would help keep the little bloodsuckers from chowing down on my type A.

Since I came home with over 80 welts on my ankles and feet, it did not work as planned.

Crescent Lake-11.jpg

The shallow waters of Crescent Lake have a teal color thanks to its clarity and sandy pumice beaches.
Crescent Lake-08.jpg

Cowhorn Mountain as seen from the southern shore of Crescent Lake near Contorta Flat Campground as storm clouds gather.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

