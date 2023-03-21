Six shows in seven nights. If you need proof that things are humming over at Volcanic Theatre Pub, check out this week’s schedule, which features live music by touring artists every evening but Tuesday.

There’s a little something for everybody: Reggae with Kash’d Out on Thursday and alt-country with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers on Friday. One-man-band That 1 Guy brings his homemade instruments back to town Saturday. Classic rock ‘n’ roll by Kiss the Tiger Sunday night and psychedelic singer-songwriter fare on Wednesday by Brooks Nielsen, best known as the lead singer of The Growlers.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

