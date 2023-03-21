Six shows in seven nights. If you need proof that things are humming over at Volcanic Theatre Pub, check out this week’s schedule, which features live music by touring artists every evening but Tuesday.
There’s a little something for everybody: Reggae with Kash’d Out on Thursday and alt-country with Sarah Shook & The Disarmers on Friday. One-man-band That 1 Guy brings his homemade instruments back to town Saturday. Classic rock ‘n’ roll by Kiss the Tiger Sunday night and psychedelic singer-songwriter fare on Wednesday by Brooks Nielsen, best known as the lead singer of The Growlers.
And Monday night brings to the VTP stage Duane Betts, a man with a famous last name and the lineage to back it up. Betts is the son of guitarist Dickey Betts, who co-founded The Allman Brothers Band, and a member of The Allman Betts Band alongside the sons of two other Allman Brothers founders. He’s working on his second solo release; his first, 2018’s “Sketches of American Music,” is a six-song slab of mighty fine country-rock that would sit comfortably alongside Wilco’s first two albums.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
