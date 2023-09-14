The suggestion for this weekly column’s new name, “Dropping In,” came from longtime Bulletin music contributor Ben Salmon. Ben doesn’t skate, but it’s a fitting suggestion for two reasons:

The first is that because that’s pretty much my approach in writing this column week to week. Since the column quietly launched in the spring, I’ve dropped into subjects including roundabouts, the conditions that cause our streets to form cracks and why the hell do people in the right lane speed up in passing zones? I have also written about things besides cars, but don’t count them out: I’ve yet to write a treatise on the way white cars flourish on Bend’s roads. (Really. Sometimes I’ll see, like, five or six white unrelated vehicles driving in a row. Conspiracy? California transplants? Are white cars really easier to keep clean, as my friend insists? In what universe? Doesn’t everything make white paint look dirty? What the heck am I talking about? Exactly!)

Columnist David Jasper does a tuck-knee frontside air on his home ramp in Miami in 1988. No, he does not still do them remotely like this.

