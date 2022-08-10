Fans of Americana music, roots-rock, alt-country and adventurous folk: I cannot urge you strongly enough to consider spending Saturday night at Bend's Domino Room, where you can see Arkansas singer-songwriter Willi Carlilse and the North Carolina band American Aquarium.
American Aquarium is the headliner, and while they're named after a Wilco lyric, their songs fall more in line with raspy troubadours like Steve Earle and Hayes Carll, or Southern rock kingpins Drive By Truckers. The band's latest album, "Chicamacomico," dials back the punk-rock energy of its younger years a bit and puts the spotlight squarely on BJ Barham's well-crafted songs about life and loss.
Carlisle's opening, but don't you dare miss him. A talented poet who shifted to songwriting to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the labor organizer and folk singer Utah Phillips, Carlisle's new album "Peculiar, Missouri" is one of the best of 2022 so far, thanks to songs that "showcase his sharp wit, queer perspective, populist principles, storytelling acumen, and tender heart," according to Bandcamp Daily. (Full disclosure: I wrote that. I'm quoting myself. Because I was right!)
American Aquarium, with Willi Carlisle: $20, 9 p.m. Saturday, doors open 8 p.m., Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.