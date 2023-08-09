Steven and Amy Draheim watched as vendors squeezed pomegranates the size of their heads at Israel’s Carmel Market in 2017. On another trip, at Saint Joseph’s Market in Barcelona, the Draheims watched as women filleted fish with machete knives and Michelin star chefs served grab-and-go food that could be eaten in nearby stalls. On yet another journey, they came across a popsicle shop on the beach of La Paz, Mexico, with what seemed like a hundred different flavors lined up in a colorful row.

If there was time and space, Steven said, he would love to do a similar concept.

Bartender Randy Fitch.jpg

Bartender Randy Fitch pours a drink at Bar Rio in downtown Bend. 
Bar at Bar Rio.jpg

The space has been redesigned by Trisha Plass of LRS Architects, blending Mediterranean blues and rich Alhambra-inspired tiles.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.