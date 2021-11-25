The House Concert: Down Range

Down Range (Loren Irving — mandolin, harmonica and vocals, and Jay Bowerman — guitar, banjo and vocals) consider themselves just a couple of old coots who came late to the game of musical performance. But coming of age during the folk era of the 1950s and ’60s clearly influences what they write and perform today. They consider it a privilege to share their music and hope that it helps lift the spirits of those around them.

 Richard Schuurman

